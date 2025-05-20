War 2: Hrithik Roshan’s biggest fans, GF Saba Azad and ex-wife Sussanne Khan, are all hyped up after teaser release

The official teaser of War 2 has finally been released after a long wait by fans. They are gushing over Hrithik Roshan’s look and his face-off with Jr. NTR. His biggest fans, girlfriend Saba Azad and ex-wife Sussanne Khan, were not far behind. They couldn’t contain their excitement and were all hyped up after the teaser’s release.

Today, May 20, 2025, after the teaser of War 2 was released digitally, Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend, Saba Azad, and ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, conveyed their appreciation. They commented on the actor’s post on Instagram.

Saba said, “Yeaahhhhhh (fire emojis) let’s go let’s go let’s gooooo!!!!” While Sussanne wrote, “Woooooowwwwwxerrrrr!!!!! OUT OF THIS WORLD (raised hands, clap, and blue heart emojis). You n Jr NtR killinggggg it tog!!!!”

Have a look at Saba and Sussanne’s reactions!

Neetu Kapoor praised director Ayan Mukerji, saying, “This is good stuff @ayan_mukerji absolutely brilliant,” and Ali Fazal exclaimed, “HOLYYYYYYY WOAAAHHHHH LETS GO.” Mouni Roy stated, “Cantttttt wait to watch, brilliant,” and Mrunal Thakur mentioned, “Let’s go.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also showered the team of War 2 with love. In his first Instagram story, he gushed over Kiara Advani, who has a stunning bikini shot in the film. Karan said, “Can we take a moment to say how HOT @kiaraaliaadvani is looking in WAR2!!!!”

Next, the filmmaker lauded the teaser and the battle between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. He wrote, “And here comes the biggest BLOCKBUSTER of the year!!!!! This clash of the titans is going to be EPIC and storm the BOX OFFICE!!!! I literally CANNOT WAIT! @yrf @hrithikroshan @jrntr @kiaraaliaadvani @ayan_mukerji #AdityaChopra.”

Have a look at Karan Johar’s stories!

War 2 is the next installment in the Spy Universe created by Aditya Chopra. The teaser was packed with high-octane action sequences, stunning locations, and epic background music.

The caption promised, “Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW.” The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is slated to be released in cinemas on August 14, 2025. It will arrive in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

