Meet actor whose childhood was impacted by stammering, made solid debut, has multiple Madame Tussauds wax figures, and is now set for new professional journey

The actor we’re talking about in this piece had a stammering problem that impacted his childhood. He made a solid debut in Bollywood and went on to work in several popular movies. This person has wax figures at multiple Madame Tussaud museums. He is now gearing up for a new professional journey. Were you able to guess? Yes, we mean Hrithik Roshan.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan has been quite open about his stammering problem. In old interviews, he has shared that kids teased him at school. He also dreaded oral tests and used to do everything to avoid them. Hrithik revealed that daily speech therapy helped him.

Hrithik Roshan worked as an assistant director on several films before making his acting debut in 2000. His first movie was his father Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The romantic thriller was a huge success. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Bang Bang, Kaabil, Super 30, War, and Fighter are some of the famous titles in the actor’s filmography.

Looking ahead, Hrithik is set to star in War 2, a sequel to the 2019 Spy Universe movie. He will be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR. The action thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji is slated to release on August 14, 2025.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hrithik is also ready to step into a new phase of his career. He will be making his directorial debut with the superhero film Krrish 4. HR has talked about it and expressed his nervousness regarding it.

Hrithik Roshan has received many awards and accolades throughout his career. He has wax figures of him installed at Madame Tussauds museums across the world, including London, New York, and more.

On the personal front, Hrithik Roshan was married to Sussanne Khan. The couple got divorced in 2014. They share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Hrithik has been dating Saba Azad for a few years.

Regarding his social media presence, HR has active accounts on Instagram and X. He enjoys a following of around 47.7 million on the former and 32.3 million on the latter.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who’s from prestigious family, did street races in youth, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and now has stellar lineup of films after rough phase