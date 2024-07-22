WATCH: Madhuri Dixit gives Marathi twist to Pushpa 2 song; fans are in love with her dance moves

Madhuri Dixit is an actress who is loved by scores of admirers living across the globe. While her acting skills are to die for, her dance moves have often left her fans impressed. Continuing with her social media tradition, the actress recently dropped yet another engaging video online.

In the clip, she can be seen dancing to the mashup song featuring a trending song from the film Pushpa 2: The Rule and the Marathi language track Lajran Sajra Mukhda. Check it out!

Madhuri Dixit drops new dancing video

A while ago, on July 21, Bollywood’s dancing diva, Madhuri Dixit, shared a video on her Instagram post that took the internet by storm. In the clip, she can be seen dancing to the tunes of a mashup song featuring the track Sooseki from the Telugu-language action-drama film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The video opens up with her doing the hook step of the Shreya Ghoshal song, starring actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Wearing a blush pink top with a pair of baggy denim and white sneakers, the Devdas actress performed with a pleasant smile and charm. She captioned the video, “When in doubt, dance it out.”

Take a look:

The internet goes gaga over Madhuri Dixit’s moves

Soon after the dancing diva dropped the video of her shaking a leg on the mashup, actress Chitrangda Singh took to the comments section to express, “You’re love.” She was joined by a fan who penned, “Aww, Madhuri Ji I'm in love with you, and it's the most incredible feeling. Every time I see you, my heart skips a beat, and the world seems to come alive in the most vibrant colors. I love you.”

Another admirer penned, “Madhuri ji love u the most,” while a fourth wrote, “Day by day, your dance moves getting more elegant and a sparkly ageing.” Several others liked her clip and showered hearts on the post. A fan also manifested a video of her dancing to Vicky Kaushal’s trending track, Tauba Tauba, from Bad Newz.

Take a look:

Directed and written by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to release on December 6, 2024.

