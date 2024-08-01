WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan makes dapper appearance at Pathaan director Siddharth Anand’s birthday bash; don’t miss his long hair look

Shah Rukh Khan has worked with several popular filmmakers in the past couple of decades. He also joined hands with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand and both of them share a close and warm bond.

This is why SRK decided to grace the birthday bash of the filmmaker. Look at how dapper Shah Rukh looks as he enters the venue.

Shah Rukh Khan attends Siddharth Anand’s birthday bash

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, known for helming movies like Salaam Namaste, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Bang Bang!, War and others collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan last year with the action-thriller movie, Pathaan.

As Sid turned a year older on July 31, he hosted a birthday bash in Mumbai. A lot of B-town stars are expected to grace the event. Well, the King Khan of B-town has already arrived at the venue to wish Anand on his big day. In a clip, Shah Rukh can be seen getting out of his swanky luxury car and entering the spot.

Take a look:

Siddharth Anand revealed how Shah Rukh Khan reacted when he was approached for Pathaan

After the release of the movie Pathaan last year, Siddharth Anand was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During the candid interview, the director recalled how Shah Rukh Khan came on board for the film. Sid told us that he narrated the idea to filmmaker Aditya Chopra but both of them were unsure if SRK is ready for a comeback. It was Chopra who took up the responsibility of narrating the story to King Khan and getting his opinions on it.

“So, Adi went to him and met him, because they are very close friends. He just went to suss it out - what Shah Rukh Khan's headspace is. Not to really offer the film, but just to meet him and chat with him. And he just realized that energy he gave Adi was that he is open to it,” recalled Siddharth adding that Aditya narrated the idea of the film to Shah Rukh and he instantly said 'Yes, I'm on'.

Earlier this year, birthday boy directed Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in Fighter.

