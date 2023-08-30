West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ties Rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan as she 'wholeheartedly thanks' his entire family

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the rare actors in Bollywood to achieve such an immense level of success. In his career spanning around six decades, he has been a part of several successful and iconic movies. Apart from his acting, Big B is also known for his strong baritone and his charming personality. He also maintains a cordial relationship with many outside the industry, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee greeted by Amitabh Bachchan's family

On August 30th, the West Bengal CM landed in Mumbai and went to Bachchan's house Jalsa since he had invited her for tea. She met with his entire family members including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the politician also tied Rakhi to Big B's hand. After the meet and greet, the entire family came out of the house to see her off.

Mamata is in the financial capital to attend the third meeting of the opposition front, I.N.D.I.A. It will take place between August 31st and September 1st. At his house, Mamata also met Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. According to India Today, she referred to Big B as 'Bharat Ratna' and praised the entire family. She said, "I love this family. They are the number one family in India and they have made a lot of contributions to film industry."

In 2022, Bachchan was invited to be a part of the inaugural ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). At the event, she had advocated his name for India's highest civilian honor. She said, "Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honor Amitabh Bachchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time."

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Senior Bachchan is currently hosting the 15th season of the popular television reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was also seen making a special appearance in R. Balki's sports drama movie Ghoomer. He will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's action thriller movie Ganpath which stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

