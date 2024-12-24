When Shyam Benegal had a surprising answer to how he wanted people to remember him; 'I didn't think of myself...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of death.

Shyam Benegal's death at 90 has left his fans heartbroken and is a big loss to the film industry. Also known as a pioneer of parallel cinema, the filmmaker made several notable films like Manthan, Zubeidaa, and Ankur in his career. But, in a throwback interview, he shared a surprising viewpoint on how he wanted people to remember him. He mentioned that he had never thought about it and did not dwell much on the impact of his work.

In a throwback conversation on Unfiltered with Samdish, Shyam Benegal was asked how he wanted people to remember him in years to come. In his response, the celebrated director gave a more grounded response and said, "I didn't think of myself in those terms at all," reflecting his unique perspective on life and legacy.

When inquired further about his views on legacy and whether he cared about leaving behind a legacy, Benegal shared he hasn't ever thought about these aspects and believes that it's futile to think about it. His unusual response surprised the host.

He explained that making films which were loved by others was more of an existential crisis for him. As he grew older, these ranks and views seemed unimportant to him. He also believed life isn't about creating big moments for oneself thinking about legacy. Instead, he prefered to focus on doing the work, moving on, and not thinking much about the impact it might leave.

Consequently, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner was asked why he spent his time and efforts on making notable films when he didn't care about legacy; he simply mentioned, "The more one lives, the less one knows." He added that this viewpoint lets him be curious and open towards changing aspects of life.

Shyam Benegal took his last breath on December 23, 2024, at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai and was battling kidney-related ailments.

