When Singh Is Kinng director Anees Bazmee narrated film's script to Akshay Kumar over phone; 'Phir direct hum Australia mein...'

Anees Bazmee is one of the most admired filmmakers in the comedy genre, and fans have loved his collaborations with Akshay Kumar. Recently, the filmmaker revealed that he narrated the script of his 2008 hit film Singh Is Kinng to Akshay Kumar via a phone call when the actor was in the US and later met him directly on the film's set in Australia.

Every film is crucial in an actor's career, and they always strive to select the best scripts. In a new interview with Mashable India, Anees Bazmee recalled that Akshay Kumar trusted his work, citing the example of their film Singh Is Kinng.

Bazmee recalled he was excited when he worked hard and finalized the script of his film Singh Is Kinng. He soon called up Akshay Kumar, who was in the US then. So, he asked the actor when he would come back to India.

In turn, the Rustom actor asked him why, so the filmmaker revealed that he came up with a story and wanted to tell him about it. Instead of updating him about his return, Kumar asked him to tell him the story on the phone, which surprised Anees for a few seconds.

Recalling the conversation, the director said, "Woh kehte hai, waise bhi aap konsa mujhe do ghante narrate karne wale ho, toh maine phir 3-4 minute ki kahani sunai." (He said you wouldn't take 2 hours to narrate a story anyway, so Anees explained the story in 3 to 4 minutes.)

After listening, Akshay was excited about working on the film and asked the Welcome director if they could begin the shooting in May of that year.

Anees Bazmee said, "Uske baad ittefaq so wo itne busy the ki hume milne ka mauka nahi mila phir direct hum Australia main set pe mile, yeh trust hai" (Coincidently he was busy after that we couldn't meet, so we directly met in Australia on the set of the film, that is trust.)

Singh Is Kinng starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Ranvir Shorey, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonu Sood, Neha Dhupia, Kirron Kher and more in significant roles. It was a commercial hit and became the third highest-grossing Hindi film in 2008.

