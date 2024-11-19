Zeenat Aman Birthday: When actress admitted taking break from acting to give her kids ‘quality life’; ‘Didn’t want to miss out on their growing up years’

Bollywood icon Zeenat Aman dominated the Hindi film industry in the 70s and 80s. However, after marrying Mazhar Khan in 1985, she took a long break to focus on giving her kids a quality life. On her birthday today, let’s revisit her decision to step away from the limelight for family.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2013, Zeenat Aman opened up about why she chose to step away from acting, unlike her peers Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini. After the loss of her husband, her priorities shifted, and she felt the need to take a break from her career. The challenging circumstances at the time made her focus on planning a life centered around her children's well-being.

She was determined to provide them with a fulfilling life and be fully present during their growing-up years. “I wanted to give them a quality life and didn’t want to miss out on their growing up years,” she said.

Zeenat further shared that when things started to settle, and she considered returning to acting, she realized she had distanced herself too much from the film industry. She chose not to come back, explaining that her priorities had shifted, and this time, stepping away from her career was a conscious decision.

Advertisement

In the same interview, the veteran actress shared what kept her occupied during her break from public life. She mentioned that she delved into teaching and took part in theatre. Reflecting on her time away from the limelight, she said that when you're content with what you're doing, you don't feel the absence of anything. "There’s so much more to my life today. Acting is just part of it," she added.

On the professional front, Zeenat Aman is set to return to the screen with Bun Tikki. The release date has not been revealed yet, and it's still unclear whether the film will be released theatrically or go straight to a digital platform. This marks her comeback to acting after her role in Panipat in 2019.

Pinkvilla wishes the legendary Zeenat Aman a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: 7 best Zeenat Aman movies that prove her acting prowess