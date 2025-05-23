Zeenat Aman’s son Zahaan Khan admits being unaware of his mother’s global fan following: ‘It struck me how much…’

Zahaan Khan, the younger son of legendary actress Zeenat Aman, has largely kept a low profile. Despite his preference for privacy, he was well aware of his mother's fame even as a child. Now 35, Zahaan, who studied culinary arts and works as a freelance music composer, recently shared insights into his life growing up with a famous parent. He admitted that it wasn't until his twenties that he realized "how much her body of work has truly affected people."

In a chat with Vogue, Zahaan Khan reflected on how, despite his mother Zeenat Aman stepping back from the spotlight during his and his brother's early years, she continued to be widely recognised in public. Having witnessed the online criticism often targeting public figures, Zahaan admitted he is cautious about what he shares on social media.

He mentioned that his mother has always cherished her privacy, and he remains mindful of that. He also noted that he is still figuring out how much of his life he is comfortable sharing online, acknowledging the delicate balance between being open and revealing too much.

Khan shared that during his childhood, he had become so accustomed to the attention his mother received in public that he didn't initially recognise it as unusual. It wasn't until his twenties, while travelling with her, that he truly grasped the global impact of her work.

He recounted witnessing admirers from around the world express overwhelming admiration for The Royals actor, which made him realise the extent of her influence.

Zahaan also recalled a story his mother often tells about a devoted fan from Russia, an elderly woman who would travel to India each year on Zeenat's birthday to deliver traditional Russian bread and a greeting card. For Zahaan, gestures like these offered a powerful perspective on the depth of his mother's legacy.

Khan revealed that although his mother is celebrated for her iconic fashion sense and acting prowess, he himself never took fashion very seriously. He mentioned that his relationship with fashion was minimal in the past, as he preferred casual attire like Converse shoes, ripped jeans, and simple tees.

However, he explained that recently, feeling more confident in his appearance, he has become more willing to experiment with different styles. Zahaan described this as a process of rediscovering his connection with his body and, through that, the world around him.

