Ziddi Girls: Atiya Tara Nayak reacts to Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor’s shoutout for her debut series; 'People trust their judgment'

A new OTT series titled Ziddi Girls was officially announced in February 2025. It marks the acting debut of Raj Nayak’s daughter Atiya Tara Nayak. The trailer has been released and it received a shoutout from Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor. Atiya has now reacted to their wishes saying that people trusted their judgment.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Atiya Tara Nayak shared that she feels great about getting shoutouts for Ziddi Girls from Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor. She revealed that Alia and her are family friends and have known each other since a young age. She also mentioned that she got to know Anil Kapoor a bit later. The debutant said that they seemed to really like the trailer of her series.

Talking about the impact of Alia and Anil’s posts, Atiya added, “It’s so nice to know given their reach and people trust their judgement. So, it's so good to know that they’ve put it out there and I hope that many people from the industry watch it and enjoy it.”

When the trailer of Ziddi Girls released a few days ago, Alia Bhatt shared it on her Instagram Stories. Mentioning Atiya Nayak, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said, “Can’t wait to see you shine @atiyataranayak,” along with a blue heart emoji.

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor also posted the trailer on his Stories. He stated, “Matilda House is set for a revolution! Wishing @atiyataranayak and the entire team all the best for Ziddi Girls. Watch it on Feb 27! #ZiddiGirlsOnPrime.”

The trailer of the show gave a peek into the story. It revolves around five girls who are in their first year at Matilda House, an all-girls college in Delhi. The series shows their friendships, ideologies, and fight for their freedom.

Alongside Atiya Tara Nayak, the cast of Ziddi Girls includes Revathy, Nandita Das, Simran, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anupriya Caroli, Deeya Damini, Umang Bhadana, and Zina Ali. The show is directed by Shonali Bose, Neha Veena Sharma, and Vasant Nath.

Ziddi Girls is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 27, 2025.