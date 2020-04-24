Pushpa: Vijay Sethupathi demanded a whopping Rs 10 crore for the Allu Arjun starrer? Find Out

Vijay Sethupathi had reportedly demanded Rs 10 crore from the makers of Pushpa to feature in the action drama. Read on for further details.

It seems like the controversies and gossips revolving around the upcoming movie Pushpa will never end. The action thriller has been hogging the limelight of late for multiple reasons. As we all know, Vijay Sethupathi was earlier roped in to portray the lead antagonist in the Allu Arjun starrer but later opted out of the same much to the shock of the fans. As per the latest media reports, he has been apparently replaced by Bobby Simha in the much-awaited movie.

According to one of the reports, the Laabam actor had reportedly demanded a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore to play the antagonist’s role in the action drama. He had also asked the makers not to release the movie in one of the regional languages. This obviously did not go well with the makers of Pushpa who then began searching for another actor to replace Vijay Sethupathi in the movie. Well, if we go by the reports, then fans will get to see Bobby Simha playing a pivotal role in Pushpa.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi to be roped in yet another Tollywood biggie? Find Out)

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Pushpa into the theatres after the release of Allu Arjun’s first look from the action thriller on social media. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Sukumar and is co-produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Y. Naveen. Right now, the shoot for Pushpa has been put to a halt like all other movies owing to the indefinite lockdown announced across India because of the Coronavirus scare.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×