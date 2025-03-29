AA22: Will Allu Arjun and Atlee’s movie get an official announcement on the actor’s birthday? REPORT

Allu Arjun and Atlee have been making quite the buzz ever since their collaboration was speculated. Now, it seems the makers are planning to make it official on the actor’s 43rd birthday.

According to a report by Aakashavaani, the makers of Allu Arjun and Atlee's movie, tentatively titled AA22, are set to announce it on April 8, 2025. However, as of now, this remains speculation, with the team yet to provide an official update.

The upcoming venture has been making waves ever since rumors began circulating, including speculation that it might be a multistarrer. However, Allu Arjun’s team later clarified that the film would not feature any lead actors besides him. This statement came amid speculation that Sivakarthikeyan was being considered for a co-lead role.

Additionally, Pinkvilla previously revealed that the film falls under the parallel universe genre and that Allu Arjun has quoted a substantial remuneration for the project.

Allu Arjun is also expected to collaborate with director Trivikram Srinivas for their fourth film together, which is rumored to be a mythological venture. The actor is speculated to portray Lord Karthikeya from Hindu mythology.

Producer Naga Vamsi recently shared new details, reaffirming that the film is indeed a mythological project. He noted how Telugu cinema has largely moved away from such narratives and emphasized that this film will stand apart from traditional epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata. The project is expected to be made on a grand scale.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film follows Pushparaju, a red sandalwood smuggler, as he strengthens his empire while battling new rivals.

The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and others in pivotal roles.