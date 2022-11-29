Aditi Prabhudeva ties the knot with businessman Yashas Patla; Yash, Meghana Raj and other celebs attend

Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva tied the knot with businessman Yashas Patla in Bengaluru on November 28. The two exchanged wedding vows in a traditional ceremony, attended by family and many well-known persons and celebrities. Kannada celebs like Yash, his wife Radhika Pandit, Meghana Raj Sarja, Rachana Inder, Abishek Ambareesh, and many others attended the wedding. Aditi and Yashas dropped snippets of their marriage ceremony on Instagram, sharing glimpses of their fairly-tale-like wedding. “I LOVE YOU. Need all ur blessings,” wrote Aditi in her caption as she tagged her husband. The wedding pics show Aditi and Yashas flaunting their big smiles, clad in traditional attire with garlands. While the bride looked beautiful in a white and red bridal silk saree paired with temple jewellery, the groom opted for a traditional silk dhoti and shirt.

Before the D-day, other festivities like Haldi, Mehendi also took place and the couple looked perfect together in twinning traditional outfits. Take a look at Aditi Prabhudeva's wedding pics here:

Following the wedding, a grand reception was also hosted. A few pictures of Aditi and Yashas' reception have surfaced on social media and are going viral. The pics show the newly wedded couple posing along with Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit. Reportedly, Aditi and Radhika have known each other for quite some time. They share a good bond. Check Yash and Radhika Pandit's pics from wedding