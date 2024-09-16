Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Wedding: Dulquer Salmaan and others wish the royal couple

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth make one of the sweetest and cutest couples of the Indian Film Industry. After dating for a couple of years, they announced their engagement in March, earlier this year. On the 16th of September, Aditi and Siddharth shared their photos as a married couple and right after they shared this news with their Instagram family, they were flooded with heartfelt messages from their loved ones.

Have A Look At Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's Post, Announcing Their Wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Get Flooded With Messages From Dulquer Salmaan, Manisha Koirala And Others, Congratulating Them On Their Wedding.

After the couple made their wedding Instagram official, they were flooded with messages from their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Dulquer Salmaan, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ananya Panday, Vikram Prabhu, Nimrat Kaur, Pragya Jaiswal, Zahero, Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza and many others congratulated the couple and wished them luck as they enter a new and exciting phase in their lives.

Have A Look At The Comments From Celebrities Under The Newly Married Couple's Post

Dulquer Salmaan Congratulates Aditi And Siddharth

Dulquer Salmaan congratulated the couple as he wrote, "Congratulations HRH and Sid !!! Gorgeous couple and gorgeous pictures ! Love always".

Aditi Rao Hydari's Heeramandi girls Manisha Koirala and Sanjeeda Sheikh Send Their Regards

Aditi Rao Hydari's Heeramandi girls Manisha Koirala and Sanjeeda Sheikh congratulated the royal couple on their wedding. Manisha Koirala wrote, "Congratulations darling. Tones of love to you guys!!". Sanjeeda Sheikh was in awe of the couple as she wrote, "Mashallah".

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Athiya Shetty Send Messages Of Love For Aditi And Siddharth

Aditi and Siddharth got love from Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Athiya Shetty as well. Ananya found the couple, "So beautiful".

Aditi And Siddharth's Post Is Liked By A Host Of Celebrities From The Indian Film Industry

Aditi and Siddharth's post was liked by Varun Konidela, Manjima Mohan, Shraddha Srinath, Harsha Chemudu, Nivetha Thomas, Hansika Motwani, Bhargavi Kunam and many more.

We wish the newly weds only the best as they embark on this new and exciting journey of theirs. May their love continue to grow for one another.

