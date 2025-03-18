Arabic Kuthu: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde’s dance number trends even after 3 years of release
Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s iconic dance number Arabic Kuthu has now hit a new milestone after almost three years of release. Read on.
Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s peppy and foot-tapping dance number Arabic Kuthu from the movie Beast has been a fan favorite track. Quite surprisingly, after three years of its initial release, the song continues to grab the spotlight and has now surpassed the huge milestone of 700 million views.
Sharing the happy achievement, the makers of Beast dropped a post on social media, announcing the record made by the song Arabic Kuthu, which garnered over seven hundred million viewers on the platform.
Anirudh lent his voice to the song, while Jonita Gandhi sang the female vocals. Meanwhile, actor Sivakarthikeyan penned the lyrics for the track.
The music video showcases Vijay and Pooja putting their best foot forward when it comes to their impeccable dance moves on the floor. Moreover, their picture-perfect chemistry has also won hearts, as the duo did not skip even a beat of the song during their performance.
Watch Arabic Kuthu here:
The track was released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day back on February 14, 2022. With a crisp length of 4 minutes and 40 seconds, the track incorporated lyrics both in Arabic and Tamil languages.
Within 24 hours of its release, Arabic Kuthu had become the most-viewed and liked South song as it gathered 25 million views. The hookstep of the song also became quite viral amongst fans.
For the untold, the track includes a fusion of Arabic tunes and good old Kuthu, which is a type of Tamil folk music. There have also been flairs of dance and pop music, adding the perfect balance to the song.
