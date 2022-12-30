'Before RRR, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR & Ram Charan were not known in Hindi belts'- EXCLUSIVE

SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR is the biggest film of 2022. It crossed all borders and touched audiences from everywhere, be it South, North or West. To become such a massive, we know content plays a huge role and RRR has proved that too. In an exclusive interview with Marketing experts and PR, Varun Gupta, the Marketing Expert of RRR, revealed that audiences in the Hindi belt didn't know Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the RRR marketer spoke about the film's strategy and how 'Baahubali' played a crucial role. "SS Rajamouli asked me and my team to actually go for a one-week survey to North Indian towns and ask people if they know Ram Charan, Jr NTR and if they know by which film. And if they know Rajamouli or Baahubali. If you look at the hoardings of the Hindi campaign for RRR, you can very clearly see from the director of Baahubali because people knew Baahubali and not Rajamouli."

He further added, "yes, with age groups we did the survey. In Hindi circuits, Nagpur, Indoor, Ahemdabad and get to know if they know Ram Charan, NTR and we know it's not Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt's film so we can't just cheat the audience. He said that he wanted to know what aspect they know. If they know Maakhi or Baahubali. In the South, Rajamouli's stamp. But in the North, Baahubali was a bigger brand than Rajamouli so we used the brand for RRR seven years later. And imagine a director like him ready to accept all of that, learn all of that and incorporate all of that. I have never seen anyone. Even if we were advised no director would do that. He sent us to get to know, in colleges, housewives, working people, and offices." Watch the full interview here: