'Before RRR, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR & Ram Charan were not known in Hindi belts'- EXCLUSIVE
In an exclusive interview with Marketing experts and PR, Varun Gupta, the Marketing Expert of RRR, spoke about SS Rajamouli's strategy.
SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR is the biggest film of 2022. It crossed all borders and touched audiences from everywhere, be it South, North or West. To become such a massive, we know content plays a huge role and RRR has proved that too. In an exclusive interview with Marketing experts and PR, Varun Gupta, the Marketing Expert of RRR, revealed that audiences in the Hindi belt didn't know Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, the RRR marketer spoke about the film's strategy and how 'Baahubali' played a crucial role. "SS Rajamouli asked me and my team to actually go for a one-week survey to North Indian towns and ask people if they know Ram Charan, Jr NTR and if they know by which film. And if they know Rajamouli or Baahubali. If you look at the hoardings of the Hindi campaign for RRR, you can very clearly see from the director of Baahubali because people knew Baahubali and not Rajamouli."
He further added, "yes, with age groups we did the survey. In Hindi circuits, Nagpur, Indoor, Ahemdabad and get to know if they know Ram Charan, NTR and we know it's not Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt's film so we can't just cheat the audience. He said that he wanted to know what aspect they know. If they know Maakhi or Baahubali. In the South, Rajamouli's stamp. But in the North, Baahubali was a bigger brand than Rajamouli so we used the brand for RRR seven years later. And imagine a director like him ready to accept all of that, learn all of that and incorporate all of that. I have never seen anyone. Even if we were advised no director would do that. He sent us to get to know, in colleges, housewives, working people, and offices."
Watch the full interview here:
About Baahubali franchise
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and others made the world witnessed the power of Indian Cinema. The first part of the action drama called, Baahubali: The Beginning was released on 10 July 2015, while the second part titled Baahubali: The Conclusion was out on 28 April 2017. Rajamouli showed everyone what larger-than-life filmmaking is in the true sense.
The film was released in 2015 and opened the gates for Indian cinema to flourish in every way. Baahubali began a beginning point for movies to cross all boundaries irrespective of language barriers.
About RRR
Coming to RRR, the blockbuster movie featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem, respectively. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her Telugu debut with the film, by playing Sitarama Raju’s lady love Sita. Ajay Devgn made a cameo appearance in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The music score of RRR is composed by veteran composer MM Keeravani.
The blockbuster song from the film Naatu Naatu got shortlisted for the Oscars and Ram Charan is beyond elated. Among 15 songs in Best Original Song Category, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR made it to the list of Oscars. The actor took to social media and reacted to Naatu Naatu's song being shortlisted as the first Indian song at the Oscars 2023.
The period drama has been showered with well-acclaimed awards from all over the globe. Continuing the winning streak, RRR bagged Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards, Critics Choice Awards 2023, Atlanta Film Critics Circle, Hollywood Critics Association Spotlight Award so far.
