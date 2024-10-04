When and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 hosted by Vijay Sethupathi; check out tentative list of contestants

Kamal Haasan has taken a break from hosting Bigg Boss because of his film commitments, and now Vijay Sethupathi is stepping in to lead the 8th season of the show.

The reality show in its 8th iteration is set to premiere on the television channel Vijay TV on October 6, 2024, at 6 pm. The inaugural episode of the show will run for 5 hours and is expected to last till 11 pm.

Subsequently, the weekly episodes will be aired on the same television channel from 9:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Moreover, the weekend episodes featuring Vijay Sethupathi would run from 9:30 pm to 11:00 pm. Additionally, the show is expected to be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar where it will be streamed live.

Check out the official post by Vijay TV for Bigg Boss Season 8:

As per several reports, 16 contestants are likely to enter the Tamil Bigg Boss house this season on October 6, 2024. Later on, an additional 3-4 wild card entries would also likely make their way to the house as the show progresses.

According to a report by India Today, 10 out of the 16 contestants are likely to be; VTV Ganesh (Actor-producer), Paal Dabba aka Anish (Rapper), KR Gokul (Dancer), Aishwarya (Actress), Sunita Gogoi (TV personality-dancer), Anshitha Akbarsha (Soap opera actor), Arun Prasath (Soap opera actor), Soundarya Nanjundan (Actress), VJ Vishal (TV host-actor), and Tharshika (Soap opera actress).

The 8th season of Bigg Boss Tamil is being hosted by Vijay Sethupathi after Kamal Haasan had officially announced taking a break from the show. The actor explained in a post that he has decided to step away due to his ongoing projects in cinema and expressed his gratitude to the makers of the show and the people who have supported him throughout the hosting days.

With Haasan stepping away from hosting duties completely this season, actor Vijay Sethupathi took up the responsibility. Earlier on, during the spin-off of the show Bigg Boss Ultimate, Kamal had partially taken a break from hosting due to Vikram shoots which is when Silambarasan TR had fulfilled the duties.

