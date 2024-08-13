Bigg Boss Tamil: Vijay Sethupathi to replace Kamal Haasan as host for reality show’s 8th season
As Kamal Haasan exited from hosting the 8th season of Bigg Boss Tamil, the makers of the show are now roping in Vijay Sethupathi as the actor’s replacement.
Legendary actor Kamal Haasan had earlier announced of taking a break from hosting Bigg Boss Tamil and exited from season 8. Now, it seems that the makers have roped in Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the show’s host.
According to a report by Suresh PRO, the Maharaja actor will be handling the responsibilities of this season as host.