Vijay Deverakonda has something to say about Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara; find out

Ahead of the release of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited film, Devara: Part 1, superstar Vijay Deverakonda took to his official Instagram account to wish the team a blockbuster performance at the box office. Sharing the trailer of the film, he wrote, " Waitingg for and wishing Tarak anna, Siva sir, @janhbikapoor and @anirudhofficial a big bigggg blockbuster this weekend (sic) All hai #Devara." Check out Vijay Deverakonda's post below!

For the unversed, helmed by Kortala Siva, Devara: Part 1 is an action drama that features a tale of brotherhood, betrayal, and fear inside the lives of people in a coastal area. The movie features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist in the Jr NTR starrer. Apart from these actors, Devara will feature Meka Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Chaithra Rai, Abhimanyu Singh, and Kalaiyarasan in supporting yet crucial roles. Recently, makers unveiled an intriguing new trailer from the film. Watch Devara's captivating release trailer below!

Produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni, Kosaraju Harikrishna, and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film boasts cinematography by R. Rathnavelu and music by Anirudh Ravichander. Undoubtedly, one of the much-awaited films of 2024 will be out in theaters in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on September 27.

Are you excited to watch Jr NTR create magic on the silver screen with his evergreen aura and dashing looks with Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor? Let us know in the comments.

