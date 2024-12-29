Who is Vinay Rai? Know all about actor set to play main lead alongside Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan in Identity

Vinay Rai is a popular Indian actor and is widely recognized for his role as a villain in movies. In 2024, he gained significant attention for playing the antagonist in the Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan. Now, Vinay is set to take on the lead role alongside Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan in Identity. Before diving into details about his upcoming movies, let’s take a closer look at who Vinay Rai is.

Who is Vinay Rai?

Vinay Rai, born into a Tulu-speaking family, initially worked as a commercial model in Mumbai and even played rugby for BRFC. He was part of the Indian team that toured Bahrain back in 2001. He made his acting debut with Unnale Unnale in 2007, directed by Jeeva, alongside Sadha and Tanisha Mukherjee.

The film's success brought him several acting opportunities, but he avoided being stereotyped in romantic roles. His second Tamil film, Jayamkondaan in 2008, was both a critical and commercial success. However, his Telugu debut, Vaana, in the same year failed at the box office, and several projects like Veelle were shelved due to financial issues.

After a brief hiatus, Vinay appeared in the English film Dam 999, which failed commercially. He later acted in the Tamil action comedy Mirattal in 2012 and Onbadhule Guru in 2013, which performed well at the box office despite mixed reviews. He also played supporting roles in films like Endrendrum Punnagai and starred in the horror comedy Aranmanai in 2014, which was a blockbuster.

In recent years, Vinay gained attention for his antagonist roles. He delivered a standout performance as the villain in Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan and continued playing negative roles in successful films like Doctor 2021 with Sivakarthikeyan and Etharkkum Thunindhavan with Suriya. Vinay also appeared in Oh My Dog and Connect. His last big project was the Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan.

Vinay Rai's upcoming movies

Vinay Rai is all set to feature alongside Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan in Identity. Directed by Anas Khan and Akhil Paul, the movie is going to hit the big screens on January 2, 2025.The film has recently received a U/A certificate from censor board. Meanwhile, the project will mark Trisha's second Malayalam venture after Nivin Pauly starrer Hey Jude in 2018.

