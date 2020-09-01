EXCLUSIVE: C U Soon is very different from the films I have done in my career: Fahadh Faasil

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Fahadh Faasil shared his experience of shooting for his recently released film, C U Soon.

Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam film C U Soon has released today online and it is receiving a good response on social media. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan's C U Soon also stars Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The film has been completely shot on a phone and other such gadgets amid lockdown. It is an experimental film that has turned out to be amazing in terms of content as well as technicalities.

Speaking about the same, Fahadh Faasil shared with us, "C U Soon is very different to what I have done or shot earlier. It is very different from the films I have done in my career. The idea was to explore something that has not been tried before. There were a lot of experimental factors in the process of making the film."

Asked his take on the idea of films being released on OTT platforms since cinema halls continue to remain shut, the actor said, "Films that release in theatres and to OTT platforms are different. Here, C U Soon is a film that works for home viewing experience. Definitely, it will go to theatres as well but this film can have a personal connection as it is a very familiar format that can be watched on any gadget, basically, people who are familiar with Facebook, facetime."

The Bangalore Days actor sounded super excited and couldn't wait to get audience reactions. "Don't want to think how the movie was shot, now can't wait to know audience reviews," the actor said.

