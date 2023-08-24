EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan recalls becoming a stylist for father Mammootty; shares a lesser known anecdote

Dulquer Salmaan is known for the unconventional characters that he has portrayed in his films. Counted as Malayalam cinema’s most popular young actor, he has turned into Bollywood’s latest crush too. DQ is equally known for his cool style as well as his good looks. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the King Of Kotha actor shared an interesting story about styling his father Mammootty as a teenager.

"I always had an eye for fashion...my dad is a very fashionable movie star...I always loved to see what he wore and even as a kid, I always liked to dress as a grown-up man, I never dressed as a child. My mom would give me dungaree and I would say no...I'd want to wear only shirts, pants, jeans, suits, and when I was in college or when I was working in Dubai, if my dad was there for any event, I would style him. I would pick out his look and style him top to bottom," revealed Dulquer Salmaan who's grown up as the son of Mammootty, a superstar of the Malayalam cinema.

The fashionable star further added, "As an actor, it was always important for me to be presentable and look effortless. People are coming to see and know you, and you cannot just come out of the bed look as if that means you are not respecting their time. I always had that in my mind."

Watch Dulquer Salmaan's full interview below:

Reacting to his style statement as a couple with his wife Amaal, DQ said, "I keep telling her that when you are dressed up I will dress up little because anyway all the gazes go on her...I can be shabby." As we all know, Dulquer Salmaan loves dressing up and his promotional looks for King Of Kotha are proof.

Talking about King Of Kotha, the film is a gripping tale that revolves around the life of a young man named Arjun, played by Dulquer Salmaan. Arjun, an ordinary individual with big dreams, finds himself entangled in a web of crime and power struggles. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, KOK is out of the audience in theatres today, August 24, and will be released in Hindi tomorrow, August 25.

