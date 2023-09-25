EXCLUSIVE Leo update: Vijay starrer's audio launch to take place on September 30; Trisha, Sanjay Dutt to attend

Vijay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While there's immense excitement among moviegoers for this big release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers are set to host the biggest audio launch event of the film on September 30th at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

"All the eyes are set on Leo as the hype is high for the film. The team is prepping up for the grand audio launch event which is set to take place on September 30th with great fanfare. The launch event is indeed on track and will be attended by the entire cast and crew including Vijay," revealed a source further adding that an official announcement about the same will be out on either the 26th or 27th of September.

Meanwhile, reports were doing rounds that makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo were facing the necessary permission to organize the audio launch event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. However, there is no truth to this.

Another interesting news that has left Vijay fans excited is that Ahimsa Entertainment, the distributors of Leo in the UK and Europe, have confirmed that they will release Leo without any cuts, the reason being to retain Lokesh’s vision.

About Leo

Leo is produced by Seven Screen Studio with music by everyone's favorite Anirudh and cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa. Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Myskiin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Sarja among others in important roles. Leo is gearing up for a theatrical release on October 19.

Here's the new poster of Leo ft. Vijay vs. Sanjay Dutt!

Will Leo be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe?

Also, it’s worth a wait to see whether Vijay's Leo is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe which already consists of Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022). The makers of Leo are yet to announce the same.



