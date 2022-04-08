EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara to wrap up Mumbai schedule of Atlee-Shah Rukh Khan film on April 18

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer film, which is reportedly titled Lion, has been creating a buzz since its inception. Eagle-eyed fans have been eagerly waiting for an update about the film. According to our sources, Nayanthara will wrap up the Mumbai schedule on April 18 and head back to Chennai for the release of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

"Shah Rukh Khan is balancing himself between Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee film as Nayanthara has to wrap up Mumbai schedule by April 18 and gear up for Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi co-starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal release," revealed a source close to the development. It is a long-awaited one for a lot of reasons- SRK will be seen in a double role, with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress playing an investigative officer.

"Nayanthara has already started the shoot having a few very interesting yet intense scenes with SRK. The team is shooting in the Suburbs of Mumbai," the source added.

The makers of the film completed the first schedule in Pune and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's next in the store for them. Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover are confirmed to play key roles in the much-anticipated Pan-India project.

For the unversed, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal is scheduled to release on 28 April 2022. The upcoming rom-com is directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios.

