EXCLUSIVE: Samantha to NOT attend Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding due to THIS reason

The long-awaited wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will take place tomorrow, June 09, 2022. Vignesh Shivan, at a press meet in Chennai officially confirmed that he is getting married to the love of his life. Their wedding is one of the most anticipated events of the year. Well, the Kollywood couple is now ready to take the plunge and it is going to be a grand affair. Amidst a lot of biggies from the industry, one of the most expected names was Samantha. However, the actress will not be able to make it for Nayan's big day.

According to our reliable source, "Samantha was super excited for Nayanthara's wedding as they got super close during Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal shoot but she is literally living a suitcase life due to a chock-a-block schedule. She won't be attending the wedding as she is shooting for the second schedule of Kushi."

Sam was also invited by Karan Johar to his 50th birthday party, but Sam being the professional she is, decided not to attend due to her work commitments.

Coming back to Nayanthara's wedding, the much-awaited event will see many biggies in attendance. While the wedding will be attended by only family members and a few close friends, reception will witness who's who from the Kollywood film industry.

