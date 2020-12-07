EXCLUSIVE: Sneak peek of Allu Arjun's Manish Malhotra outfit for Niharika & Chaitanya JV's sangeet night

Addition to his classic look for the night, Allu Arjun will be wearing AA personalized accessory.

For Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's sangeet ceremony, Allu Arjun will be seen his stylish best in Manish Malhotra outfit. The outfit that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star will be wearing has been chosen keeping in mind the signature style that he has been doing for 20 years. This is the outfit that is close to a deep cobalt blue featuring Kashmiri work. It has a greyish tissue textured kurta which is longer than the length of the sherwani and churidar. Addition to his classic look for the night, Allu Arjun will be wearing AA personalized accessory. Bunny's this look has been styled by his personal stylist, Harmann Kaur.

Niharika and Chaitanya JV's sangeet will take place today, December 7, followed by Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies tomorrow. Niharika is the daughter of K Nagababu, niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Groom-to-be Chaitanya is the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao, and is currently working at Tech Mahindra as a business strategist.

Here's a sneak peek of Allu Arjun's day 1 looks:

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumaran directorial Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The makers recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film and moved on to the next.

