EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Naga Chaitanya on Nagarjuna’s Brahmastra & chances of working with his father in a Hindi film

Naga Chaitanya will soon make his Hindi film debut with director Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is headlined by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Chaitanya opened up about his bond with his superstar-father Nagarjuna. He informs that when they meet, their conversation around cinema is very limited. “When I sit with dad and all that… have dinner, it’s probably just five percent of the conversation. Because we have such common interests apart from films. We love food, we love to talk about food and travel,” says Chaitanya.

He further adds, “When I was very young, dad got me into scuba diving. So the water is something we always talk about. He loves to travel, so we are always fantasising on where to go next and stuff like that. We talk about a variety of things. Of course, films we do share what we are watching, what's happening, who’s doing what. So that’s there for a little bit but majority is not films, and that keeps it healthy.”

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Karan Johar backed Brahmastra, which also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Is he excited for this upcoming fantasy adventure film? “Yes, ofcourse I am.” Lastly, any chances to see the father-son duo collaborate for a Hindi film next? “You guys should put out some scripts, of course we would love to do something,” Chaitanya signs off.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer, Forrest Gump.