EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Naga Chaitanya on stepping in for Vijay Sethupathi in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya releases next week. Vijay Sethupathi was earlier supposed to be a part of the film, but later opted out of the project. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Chaitanya opened up about stepping in for Sethupathi. “I was only told that there were some date problems, and that’s why the project didn’t work out with Vijay sir. But yea, that was never really the concern because from the time I came in, the character was designed completely around the sensibilities of where I come from,” shares the actor.

Naga Chaitanya further adds, “Like it’s a Telugu boy from Andhra, and even the diction, the Hindi has a few Telugu speaking words here and there you know to make it look very organic. All these aspects made me feel very comfortable. But yea, with Vijay sir, we never really overlapped anywhere, and there was no discussion on it.”

Next month, Naga Chaitanya will complete 13 years in the entertainment industry. What took him so long to make his Hindi film debut? “To be honest, when I initially started off I invested most of my time in mastering and improving myself in the Telugu cinema itself, because there is so much responsibility coming from this family of fantastic actors and filmmakers. So you need to keep a certain standard, and need to progress that journey what they have created,” says Chaitanya.

He elaborates, “I am never satisfied with what I am doing back there so I just want to keep doing better and better. My heart and soul, everything has always been there. But having said that, I have always loved Hindi cinema. I love the kind of content they do here, they really push the boundaries and there is so much talent too. But when I wanted to come here I wanted to come with the right sort of presentation. I wanted someone probably like Aamir sir to guide me and present me here because always the first impression is very important.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

