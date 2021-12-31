EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to celebrate New Year 2022 together in Goa

National crush Rashmika Mandanna and Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda are currently on a well-deserved break. The actors are holidaying in Goa and will be ringing in the new year together, according to our sources. Though they are rumoured to be dating, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have always addressed each others friends.

They have acted together in two films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Recently, VD and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted together leaving in the same car in Mumbai post-dinner. They often meet in Mumbai and visit the same gym in Hyderabad. These speculations and their casual meetings have added fuel to their rumoured relationship.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Rashmika revealed how excited she is about Vijay’s film Liger and when their fans can see them together.

“I think we are such good friends. He is literally my best friend off-screen. Both of our energies match and blend. We don't even have to put in an effort for the chemistry. Vijay and I just work on the screen,” she said.

“Regarding our third film together you will have to just ask him. He has been busy shooting for Liger and I have been waiting for that film. I am curious to see what happens next. We will do a film if my timeline and his timeline match,” the Pushpa actress added.