EXCLUSIVE: Vijay to wrap up Varisu on October 27; Thalapathy 67 big announcement on the way
After Varisu, Vijay will kickstart shooting for director Lokesh Kanagraj's film, which is tentatively called Thalapathy 67.
Thalapathy Vijay is on a roll! He is currently busy with the shooting of Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming film Varisu, produced by Dil Raju. After Varisu, Vijay will kickstart shooting for director Lokesh Kanagraj's film, which is tentatively called Thalapathy 67. While there’s immense buzz and excitement around both films, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Vijay is set to wrap up the last leg of Varisu on October 27.
“Vijay is shooting for Varisu’s last schedule in Chennai and the team is set to complete it by October 27. After which, he will take a short break and jump on to his next for Lokesh Kanagaraj,” reveals a source close to the development.
Well, even before the completion of Varisu, lots of talk about Thalapathy 67 and other films has started doing the rounds. So here’s another exclusive update that you had been waiting for! The makers of Vijay’s 67th film are planning a big announcement around October 23. However, they are yet to lock in the date. “The final scripting of the film is done and will be a rooted intense action film. Lokesh has reworked the script and has made a few big changes. The entire team of technicians that had worked Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has been retained”, reveals a source.
For the unversed, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay are teaming up for the second time after their blockbuster film, Master. The director added a new dimension to his career with Master, which emerged as the biggest hit at the box office.
