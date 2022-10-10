EXCLUSIVE: Vijay to wrap up Varisu on October 27; Thalapathy 67 big announcement on the way

Thalapathy Vijay is on a roll! He is currently busy with the shooting of Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming film Varisu, produced by Dil Raju. After Varisu, Vijay will kickstart shooting for director Lokesh Kanagraj's film, which is tentatively called Thalapathy 67. While there’s immense buzz and excitement around both films, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Vijay is set to wrap up the last leg of Varisu on October 27.

“Vijay is shooting for Varisu’s last schedule in Chennai and the team is set to complete it by October 27. After which, he will take a short break and jump on to his next for Lokesh Kanagaraj,” reveals a source close to the development.