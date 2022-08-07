Friendship Day: RRR to Bangalore Days, 3 movies you should watch with your friends on the occasion

Check out some movies you should watch with your friends this Friendship Day.

by Prachi Malhotra   |  Updated on Aug 07, 2022 06:02 PM IST  |  1.4K
Friendship Day 2022
Friendship Day: RRR to Bangalore Days, 3 movies you should watch with your friends on the occasion
While we are blessed with many relationships throughout our lives, friendship is the only bond we make on our own. Commemorating this day, every first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. As rightly said, "movies are a reflection of our society", over the years, our South film fraternity has come up with some memorable dramas, that perfectly depict the true meaning of 'friendship'. 
 
From a revolutionary drama like RRR to the coming-of-age romantic drama Banglore Days, there are some impressive projects, which have remained close to our hearts, and a major reason for that is the uncommon bond between two pals shown in these movies. 
 
Today, commemorating Friendship Day, we are going to discuss some of these flicks at length. 
 
 
RRR
 
SS Rajamouli's directorial, RRR is a period action drama, which talks about the revenge tale of two revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju against the British forces. Although an action drama, the film also beautifully shows the iron-clad bond between the two protagonists. Not just on-screen, Jr NTR and Ram Charan also won hearts with their bromance during the promotions of the movie.
 
rrr_release_social.jpg
 
Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal
 
The Tamil romantic comedy, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rakshan talks about two fraudsters Siddharth and Kaliswaran, who are a part of online shopping scams. It chronicles their journey as they fall in love and decide to give up their shady business. However, they are oblivious to the real intentions of their ladyloves. 
 
kannum_kannum_kollaiyadithaal.jpg
Bangalore Days
 
The star-studded Malayalam romantic drama, Banglore Days managed to hit the right chord with the audience and a major reason for this is its relatable storyline. The film revolves around three cousins, Divya, Kuttan, and Arjun, played by Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Nivin Pauly, who relocate to Bangalore to fulfill their childhood dream. Their bond gets even stronger as they go through the challenges of the city together. 
 
bangalore_days.jpg
 
On this note, we wish you all a very happy Friendship Day.
 
