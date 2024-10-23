Is Thalapathy 69 NOT Vijay's last film? The Mersal actor is likely to reunite with Atlee but...

While everyone is waiting for Thalapathy Vijay's Thalapathy 69 (Tentative title) as it will mark the actor's last film before entering into politics full-time, recent reports about his collaboration with Atlee have sparked excitement.

Reports circulating on social media are suggesting that the Bigil actor will be seen in Jawan actor Atlee’s next directorial venture based on a dual hero subject. As per a report in the Times of India, Thalapathy Vijay will have a special cameo role in the upcoming film. Further, the report claims that The GOAT actor has already given a green signal to Atlee when the filmmaker approached him with the same.

It is pertinent to mention that superstar Thalapathy Vijay has collaborated with Atlee in three films - Theri, Mersel, and Bigil. All three movies turned out to be blockbusters at the box office with widespread recognition. And if reports about the Bigil actor’s cameo role in Atlee’s next film turn out to be true then it will definitely be a delight to watch the actor-director duo create magic on screen.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s movie, The Greatest of All Time, released on September 5, 2024. Apart from the actor, the action sci-fi features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth Thyagarajan, Sneha, and Prabhu Deva among others in crucial roles. The plot of The GOAT is focused on Gandhi, a hostage negotiator, field agent, and spy who works for the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS). However, he is called back for a mission after years of masquerading as a normal government employee.

Advertisement

Up next, Thalapathy Vijay has joined forces with H Vinoth for Thalapathy 69. The movie starring Thalapathy Vijay is announced as the actor’s final venture in cinema. Following this, the superstar will be stepping into the realm of politics and contesting in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Narain, and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. Makers have recently unveiled the cast of Thalapathy 69, thus increasing the excitement around the movie.

How excited are you to see Thalapathy Vijay in his next venture? Don't forget to tell us in the comments.

ALSO READ: ‘I had one regret….’: Jayam Ravi opens up on not doing Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life