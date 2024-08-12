BUZZ: Makers of Jr NTR starrer Devara likely to unveil massive intro glimpse for Saif Ali Khan on August 15

Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Devara on September 27, 2024. Now, as per reports, the makers of the film are likely to drop a special glimpse of the movie on August 15.

According to a report by Gulte, the makers of Devara are expected to present an introductory glimpse of Saif Ali Khan’s character in the movie. As the actor is celebrating his 54th birthday soon, it is likely the makers will be unveiling more details about his character.

Earlier, the makers had presented a special poster for the actor donning his ferocious avatar, playing the main antagonist Bhaira. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made by the makers.

Interestingly, the makers of Devara are currently shooting for a song and they also shared an official post on X (formerly Twitter) recently. In the post, the makers defined the song as “AAYUDHA POOJA” and presented the photo of an axe smeared in ceremonious turmeric.

Check out the post here:

Moreover, the makers of the film had earlier dropped the second single called Chuttamalle in Telugu which featured Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The electrifying chemistry shared by the actors was accompanied by the melodious composition by Anirudh Ravichander and the magical voice of Shilpa Rao.

The song was also released in other languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada. Now, the makers are likely to release a highly energetic song with their next single.

Check out the song Chuttamalle from Devara Part 1:

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role is an action-drama movie written and directed by Koratala Siva, in their second collaboration. The glimpses from the movie suggest it features a bloodbath that takes place around a coastal area.

Besides the lead actors, the film also has actors Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, Ajay, and many more in key roles. Moreover, the film was initially slated to release on April 5 this year but was later postponed due to pending works and will now hit the big screens in September.

