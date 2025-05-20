Rs 4 Lakh? Jr NTR's first paycheck for debut film Ninnu Choodalani vs Rs 60 crore fees for War 2

Jr NTR has turned a year older today, May 20. As he celebrates this special day, let’s take a look back at his journey in the film industry. While many believe he made his debut with Brahmarshi Viswamitra, it wasn’t until 2001 that he received his first lead role as an adult actor. Ninnu Choodalani marked his breakthrough. But do you know what his first salary for the movie was? If not, we have the answer for you.

Advertisement

According to GQ India, Jr NTR received a paycheque of Rs 4 lakh for his debut movie, Ninnu Choodalani. When the actor got his first salary, he immediately gave it to his mother, as he had no idea what to do with the money.

Now, Jr NTR is one of the highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry. As per a Koimoi report, he charged Rs 45 crore for his role in SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film RRR. For Devara and War 2, he reportedly took home a whopping Rs 60 crore.

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in Koratala Siva's Devara. He starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the action drama. Currently, he is preparing for the release of his Bollywood film War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, which is scheduled to hit theaters on August 14, 2025.

Up next, Jr NTR has teamed up with Prashanth Neel for their project, tentatively titled NTRNeel. According to Pinkvilla, he has also been cast to play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film after SSMB29. In 2023, SS Rajamouli announced a new project titled Made in India, a biopic based on the life of Dadasaheb Phalke.

Advertisement

"The story chronicles the birth and rise of Indian Cinema, and NTR was surprised with the detailing. He is excited to play the father of Indian Cinema on the big screen," revealed our source.

Although Jr NTR has given his confirmation, the paperwork is yet to be done.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make every effort to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximations. We are open to feedback and suggestions at editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR Birthday: Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda send biggest hugs and wishes as War 2 actor turns 42