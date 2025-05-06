Kaalamega Karigindhi OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vinay Kumar, Shravani's Telugu romantic film online

Kaalamega Karigindhi is a Telugu romantic drama that hit the big screens on March 21, 2025. Directed by Singara Mohan, the film performed well at the box office, with fans particularly appreciating the onscreen chemistry between the lead actors. Now, the movie is gearing up for its digital debut — read on for all the details.

When and where to watch Kaalamega Karigindhi

Kaalamega Karigindhi will start streaming on Sun NXT from May 9. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "Seasons changed. Years passed. But his heart? Still hers. Watch Kalamega Karigindhi on SunNXT from 9th of May 2025!!"

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Kaalamega Karigindhi

Kaalamega Karigindhi tells the story of Phanindra, a man in his 30s who returns to his childhood village after many years. The place stirs memories of his first love, a girl he met during his school days. As he walks through familiar lanes and classrooms, he begins to wonder what happened to her.

His search is filled with unanswered questions — is she still waiting for him, just as he unknowingly waited for her? The narrative weaves between past and present, using memories as a bridge. Young Phanindra and the girl’s friendship gradually blooms into innocent affection.

The story unfolds through flashbacks and emotional fragments as the grown-up Phanindra retraces his youth. Meanwhile, the girl's current life and whereabouts remain a mystery. The film intertwines these threads to trace the journey of a man trying to reconnect with a long-lost bond, reflecting on time, distance, and childhood love.

Cast and crew of Kaalamega Karigindhi

Kaalamega Karigindhi is written and directed by Singara Mohan and produced by Mare Siva Shankar under the banner of Singaara Creative Works. The film features Vinay Kumar, Shravani Majjari, Aravind Mudigonda, and Nomina Tara in key roles. The cinematography is handled by Vineeth Pabbathi, while Ra Yogesh takes charge of editing. Music for the film is composed by Gudappan.

