Kalki 2898 AD: Sujoy Ghosh calls Amitabh Bachchan ‘undisputed guru’ after watching the film; ‘So proud to be a fan’

Since Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD was released in the theatres, fans have been gushing over the magnum opus. The film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani has garnered a lot of praise from the entire entertainment industry and the fans. Many celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, and others have taken to their social media to praise the film and the actors. And now, the recent name to get added to this list is that of popular director Sujoy Ghosh.

Sujoy Ghosh reviews Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sujoy Ghosh, who has directed films like Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani and Kahaani 2 shared his review of Kalki 2898 AD. It is evident by his words that he was blown away after watching Nag Ashwin's directorial film.

In his tweet, he wrote, “i saw kalki by @nagashwin7... i bow to the man and his vision. whatta ride!! the cast and the crew was so good and of course sir @SrBachchan... the undisputed guru! so so so proud to be a fan -- always and forever.”

Check it out:

Ranveer Singh reviews Kalki 2898 AD

Recently, parents-to-be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stepped out to watch the actress’ film together with the actor’s mother and sister. They served 'couple goals' as they held hands and walked out of the theatre. After watching the film, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star gushed over the Nag Ashwin directorial and called it a ‘grand cinematic spectacle.’

Praising Big B, he wrote, "If you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me, you just can’t miss this!” Ranveer then showered love on Deepika Padukone’s performance as Sumathi.

He said, “As for my baby, @deepikapadukone ... You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you.”

Check it out:

Have you watched Kalki 2898 AD yet? If yes then did you like the film? And what are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone starrer?

