Kannada movies releasing in theaters this week (May 5 - May 11): Naale Rajaa Koli Majaa and Suthradaari

Get ready for a double dose of Kannada cinema! Naale Rajaa Koli Majaa is a feel-good entertainer with a rural twist, while Suthradaari delves deep into a world of crime and unanswered questions. Both films release this week, and together they cover everything from laughter to suspense. So, what are you waiting for? Continue reading this article to know all about the two movies.

Kannada movies releasing in theaters this week

1. Naale Rajaa Koli Majaa

Cast: Samrudhi Kundapura, Prabhakar Kunder, Radha Ramachandra

Release date: May 9, 2025

Naale Rajaa Koli Majaa is the second film in Abhilash Shetty’s Koli trilogy. The story unfolds in a quiet village on Gandhi Jayanti, a day when meat sales are banned. It follows an 11-year-old girl who craves chicken curry and sets off on a unique journey to satisfy her craving.

She visits her grandparents, hoping they will cook her favourite dish. But what seems simple becomes quite the challenge. The film features Samrudhi Kundapura, Prabhakar Kunder, and Radha Ramachandra. With elements of humour and warmth, the movie captures rural life and childhood innocence.

2. Suthradaari

Cast: Chandan Shetty, Navarasan, Apurva

Release date: May 9, 2025

Karabu singer Chandan Shetty makes his lead acting debut with Suthraadaari. It is a gripping thriller directed by Kiran Kumar R. In the film, Chandan plays a police officer investigating a disturbing pattern—victims are kidnapped, released, and later found dead by suicide. This unsettling chain of events leads to chilling questions. Are these victims being psychologically manipulated? Is there a deeper, hidden force at play?

Chandan, who also composed the music, is supported by a talented cast that includes Navarasan, Apurva, Sanjana Anand, Tabla Nani, and Prashanth Natana. The film’s visuals are captured by cinematographer PKH Das, while Satish Chandraiah takes care of editing.

The suspense-filled storyline of the movie explores trauma, mystery, and possibly even mind control. With a haunting premise and intense performances, Suthraadaari promises a compelling cinematic experience.

