South Newsmakers of the week: SS Rajamouli accidentally reveals title of NTRNEEL, Good Bad Ugly makers face lawsuit from Ilaiyaraaja

The South cinema industry has seen quite a buzz this week, with several updates making waves. As we close in on the weekend, here are a few highlights that stood out the most among the audience:

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. SS Rajamouli accidentally reveals Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel project’s title

Advertisement

In a recent interaction with the public, director SS Rajamouli accidentally revealed the title of the Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel project. The tentatively titled film NTRNEEL was confirmed to be named Dragon by the visionary director, putting speculations to rest.

Rajamouli was in Japan, preparing for the release of RRR: Behind and Beyond, when he was asked about the future of Telugu cinema. While sharing his high hopes for three upcoming films, he mentioned Dragon as one of his top picks.

He further added that his next two picks are Peddi, starring Ram Charan, and Spirit, the Prabhas starrer directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

2. Jaat Director Gopichand Malineni to collaborate with NBK and Pawan Kalyan

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Jaat director Gopichand Malineni is expected to collaborate with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan. Sources close to the development reveal that the director is set to reunite with NBK after Veera Simha Reddy.

Advertisement

The film is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2025 and is currently in the scripting stage. Additionally, Malineni is in talks to work with Pawan Kalyan as well. Although the project has not yet been green-lit, filming is expected to begin in 2026 if it gets approved.

3. Musician Ilaiyaraaja files lawsuit against Good Bad Ugly makers

Veteran music director Ilaiyaraaja has filed a lawsuit against the makers of Good Bad Ugly for copyright infringement. Reports claim that his compositions were used in the Ajith Kumar starrer without his permission. He is demanding their removal, a compensation of Rs 5 crore, and a public apology.

However, the makers have responded, stating that they had secured the rights from the audio labels beforehand.

ALSO READ: Marco actor Unni Mukundan REACTS to Shine Tom Chacko’s drug case, says movies should not be blamed; ‘Cinema mirrors what’s…’