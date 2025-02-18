Mayakkam Enna OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Dhanush starrer Tamil psychological drama

Mayakkam Enna remains one of the most lauded films of Tamil cinema. The psychological drama revolves around the sensitive topic of distress and mental sanity in a nuanced and cinematic manner. Starring Dhanush, the film is now available to be watched online on the OTT platform.

When and where to watch Mayakkam Enna

Fans of the Tamil movie can stream it on the OTT platform SUN NXT.

An official announcement was made by the streaming giant themselves on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing an amalgamation of clips from the movie, they penned, “Andrum, Indrum, Endrum, Orey mananilai! Watch Mayakkam Enna now on Sun NXT.”

Check out the post here:

Official plot of Mayakkam Enna

Mayakkam Enna literally translates to ‘What is this illusion.’ The movie revolves around the story of a struggling freelancer and aspiring photographer, Karthik, in Chennai, who takes part in smaller projects, including shooting at weddings, to keep his passion alive.

With a deep ambition to conduct wildlife photography, Karthik’s personality is that of a complete loner and finds his inspiration in a world-renowned wildlife photographer. He dreams of being an assistant to him, a person known for his arrogance.

In the meantime, Karthik chances upon meeting Yamini, who is the girlfriend of his friend. While they start off bitterly, they gradually develop a special bond. Nonetheless, it is Karthik who strives to stay away from her and not face his feelings, since he does not wish to break the heart of his friend.

Advertisement

What follows is how Karthik, with the lack of chances and opportunities, delves deeper into alcoholism and how he mends his way back to life.

Cast and crew of Mayakkam Enna

The main cast of Mayakkam Enna features Dhanush and Richa Gangopadhyay in the lead roles. Other actors include Sunder Ramu, Mathivanan Rajendran, Pooja Devariya and others.

The film is written and directed by Selvaraghavan and is bankrolled under Aum Productions. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the movie.