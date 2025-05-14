Mohanlal celebrates twin blockbuster successes at box office; don’t miss his custom cake with ‘Stephen’ and ‘Benz’ caricatures
Mohanlal scored massive success with his back-to-back releases, L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.
Mohanlal has been riding high on success after delivering two smashing hits at the box office—first with L2: Empuraan and then Thudarum. Both Malayalam films performed exceptionally well and were overwhelmingly received by fans.
Now, the actor has celebrated his twin successes with his producer in a small celebration. In pictures that have gone viral on the internet, Mohanlal can be seen cutting a two-tiered cake featuring caricatures of his characters Stephen Nedumpally and Benz on either side.
Check out the photos here:
Additionally, the cake also had the impressive box office collections of both films written on it. While L2: Empuraan crossed the Rs 265 crore mark, Thudarum grossed Rs 200 crore with its strong performance.
For the unversed, L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and serves as a sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer. The Malayalam action thriller broke several records with its initial earnings and was eventually declared a blockbuster.
On the other hand, Thudarum is a compelling Malayalam drama directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film featured Shobana in the lead role, which was one of its major USPs even before its release.
Despite facing significant delays in its theatrical release, the film’s strong box office performance proved that the wait was well worth it.
In fact, both these films have set new benchmarks not only in Mohanlal’s career but also within the Mollywood industry.
Looking ahead, the veteran actor has an exciting lineup of projects, including Drishyam 3, Hridayapoorvam, and an untitled project titled MMNM, co-starring Mammootty and Nayanthara.
ALSO READ: POLL: Coolie or Jailer 2; which upcoming Rajinikanth movie are you most excited for? VOTE