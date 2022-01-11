Nayanthara, Hansika Motwani to Nidhhi Agerwal: Simbu and his multiple link ups

One of the most eligible bachelors in the Tamil film industry, Simbu had many serious relationships in the past with top actresses. His relationships, breakups and personal life has always managed to stay in the limelight. Though none of his relationships worked, he still remained the most wanted and heartthrob among women. His on-screen chemistry with all the top heroines have always resulted in link-ups. Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, also known as S.T.R. or Simbu is now being linked up with Nidhhi Agerwal. The duo is said to be in a live-in relationship. There are also reports that they are planning to tie the knot this year. However, the duo has kept mum on the topic. On that note, here's a look at Simbu's past relationships and link-ups.

Nayanthara:

Everyone knows this, Simbu and Nayanthara were in a relationship some years ago. However, soon after their breakup, a few intimate photos of the two of them were leaked. While Simbu was said to be the culprit behind the same after his breakup with Nayanthara, he denied the allegations stating someone leaked from the camera without his knowledge. STR added that he was affected by the whole scandal and was upset about the situation as a woman’s name was being dragged along with him.

Trisha:

Last year, there were rumours that Simbu is dating Trisha Krishnan and that they are planning to get married soon. However, it was just a mere rumour. While they never clarified on the same, these were just speculations and gossips that started overtime during the lockdown.

Hansika Motwani:

Long ago, Simbu was also in love with Hansika Motwani. The couple was sure about their marriage and even publicly expressed the same. Hansika had tweeted, "Been hearing to many rumours about my life personal life, so jus wana clear. yes! I'm seeing Str :) hence I wouldn't like to talk about my personal life [sic]," Simbu wrote, "Yes, I'm with Hansika and right now she is doing really good and marriage will be decided by our family. (I) hope you will respect our privacy. [sic]" However, their relationship fell apart within a few years.

Aishwaryaa Dhanush:

Did you know Simbu was also linked up with Dhanush's wife Aishwaryaa? There were many reports that Simbu and Dhanush had a huge tiff for the same. A recorded conversation which was supposedly between Aishwarya and Simbu (while they were said to be dating) was leaked online.

Harshika:

Kannada actress Harshika was also linked to the actor after she posted a cosy photo with him from a party. A CCTV video of them kissing surfaced on social media out of nowhere. However, both Simbu and Harshika denied saying it wasn't them in the video.

Varalaxmi:

According to media reports, Varalaxmi was linked to STR during the shoot of her first film Poda Podi. However, the speculations about their relationship slowly disappeared after she got linked up with Vishal. During one of the chat shows, Varalaxmi grabbed attention as she made sensational comments on Young Rebel Star Prabhas and Simbu. She said, "I will choose Simbu for a kiss." She added, "I am a huge fan of Baahubali star Prabhas and if asked me to say I Love You, I would choose Prabhas."

Andrea:

Speculations were once rife in Kollywood about the relationship between Andrea and STR. However, they denied it saying they are just friends.