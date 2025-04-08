Watch: Firefighters evacuate school premises in Singapore where Pawan Kalyan’s 8-year-old son Mark suffered multiple injuries
Visuals from a Singapore-based school where Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark Shankar suffered multiple injuries during a fire accident have gone viral.
Pawan Kalyan has rushed to Singapore after his 8-year-old son Mark suffered from multiple injuries after a fire broke out in his school. The senior star will jet off to meet his son after winding up his pending commitments.
And now, glimpses of the fire accident inside a school in the River Valley area of Singapore has gone viral on social media. It shows firefighters breaking in through the windows of the school building as they carry out immediate evacuation of those trapped inside.
Watch the video here:
For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark has reportedly suffered fire injuries on his arms and legs and has also been dealing with breathing complications due to smoke inhalation. He is currently seeking treatment in the hospital.
Having said this, there has been no official statement or update about Mark as of now from the Konidela family or even from Pawan Kalyan’s side yet.
Mark Shankar is the youngest son of Pawan Kalyan from his third wife, Anna Lezhneva. The couple is also blessed with their daughter, Polena. The starkids have never really made any public appearances and are completely off the radar when it comes to any social media presence.
Besides this, Pawan Kalyan has frequently grabbed spotlight for carefully balancing two of his professions with equal measure: while he happens to be one of the top league actors in South cinema, at the same time he is the elected Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
While his political commitments are in perfect order, the actor also has an impressive lineup of films ahead, including Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG.
Both these projects are anticipating a theatrical release sometime soon.
