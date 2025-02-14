Pottel OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Ananya Nagalla starrer Telugu thriller online

The 2024-released Telugu drama thriller Pottel captivated audiences for more than one reason. Showcasing an in-depth view of the traditions and culture of rural Telangana, the movie became the talk of the town for its powerful screenplay and plot. And now, the movie is available to be streamed online on OTT.

When and where to watch Pottel

After its theatrical release back in October 2024, Pottel has finally made it towards an OTT release. The Telugu movie is now available for fans to view on the platform SUN NXT. And official announcement has been made by the streaming giant.

Taking to their account on X (formerly Twitter), they penned, “A village bound by tradition, a father’s fight for education. Pottel - Out now on SunNXT!”

Check it out here:

Official trailer and plot of Pottel

The movie takes audiences back to the remotest village of Gurramgattu in Telangana, during the 1970s. The society around was all things conservative and orthodox, while oppressive social hierarchy is the norm.

Pottel revolves its storyline to the inspiring life of Gangadhar who is a devoted father and the guardian of a flock of sheep with an ultimate goal to secure an educated future for his daughter.

Gangadhar is ready to go to all extremes, including a strive against the tide to break the cultural and orthodoxical norms to ensure that his daughter does not get oppressed under a similar fate like him.

Cast and crew of Pottel

The primary star cast of Pottel includes Yuva Chandraa, Ananya Nagalla, Ajay, Noel Sean, Priyanka Sharma, Srikanth Iyenger, Chatrapathi Sekhar and Baby Thanasvi. The movie is written and directed by Sahit Mothkuri.

Pottel is bankrolled jointly by Prangnya Sannidhi Creations and NISA Entertainments, while it is distributed by Mythri Movie Makers. Its music is composed by Shekar Chandra.