9 Ajith Kumar best movies to binge-watch on OTT this weekend: Thunivu, Nerkonda Paarvai, Viswasam and more

Ajith Kumar is one of the most celebrated actors in Tamil cinema. He made his acting debut in the Indian film industry three decades ago with En Veedu En Kanavar. However, the actor got his first major break with the 1995 film Aasai. Later, Ajith rose to fame for his roles in Kadhal Kottai, Aval Varuvala and more.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the list of Ajith Kumar's best movies of all time.

9 Ajith Kumar best movies to watch on OTT this weekend

1. Thunivu (2023)

Cast - Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier

Ratings - 6.1/10 on IMDb

Where to watch - Netflix

If you like Tamil thrillers, then do watch Thunivu. In the film, a group of miscreants attempt to rob a bank during an event. However, their plan turns upside down after Ajith's character hijacks the bank before them. The movie is full of unexpected twists and intense action scenes that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu emerged as a box-office success.

2. Nerkonda Paarvai (2019)

Cast - Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Vidya Balan

Ratings - 7.7/10 on IMDb

Where to watch - ZEE5

Nerkonda Paarvai is one of the best Tamil action thrillers featuring Ajith. The movie revolves around the life of a veteran lawyer who tries to help three women after they get falsely accused in a criminal case. However, he faces several problems outside of the court as he fights for justice. This film was also directed by H Vinoth and marked Vidya Balan's Tamil debut. For the unversed, Nerkonda Paarvai is the official remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink.

3. Viswasam (2019)

Cast - Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara

Ratings - 6.5/10 on IMDb

Where to watch - Disney+ Hotstar

Viswasam starring Ajith is an action drama film directed by Siva. The movie follows the life of Thookudurai who falls in love with Niranjana. Soon after, they get married and welcome a baby girl named Swetha. However, due to Thookudurai's nature, Niranjana leaves him and walks away with their child. Years later, the man gets to know that his daughter is in danger and tries his best to save her. Despite mixed reviews, this film received a National Film Award for Best Music Direction.

4. Vedalam (2015)

Cast - Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon

Ratings - 6.3/10 on IMDb

Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video

Ajith Kumar is well-known for featuring in action thrillers. In Vedalam, the actor played the role of a taxi driver, who is actually a gangster. However, after his sister Thamizh gets kidnapped, he unveils his true identity to save her from the miscreants. The movie received positive reviews following its release in theaters and reportedly grossed Rs 120 crore to Rs 150 crore at the box office.

5. Billa (2007)

Cast - Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Namitha

Ratings - 7.3/10 on IMDb

Where to watch - Disney+ Hotstar

Billa, directed by Vishnuvardhan, is one of the best Tamil movies of all time. The story of this film revolves around the life of a notorious criminal named David Billa. After his death, a police officer hires his look-alike to obtain some evidence by infiltrating the gang. However, things take a drastic turn after new secrets begin to unravel. Action hero Ajith played a dual role in this movie. Billa was later remade in Telugu featuring Prabhas.

6. Valimai (2022)

Cast - Ajith Kumar, Kartikeya Gummakonda

Ratings - 6/10 on IMDb

Where to watch - ZEE5

If you like Tamil action movies, then do give Valimai a try as it is one of the best movies of Thala Ajith Kumar. In this movie, an officer named Arjun tries to restore peace in society by fighting against a biker gang involved in drug trafficking. However, he is forced to leave his moral high ground behind to protect his loved ones from the miscreants. Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai performed well and emerged as a superhit film.

7. Mankatha (2011)

Cast - Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan

Ratings - 7.7/10 on IMDb

Where to watch - Disney+ Hotstar

Mankatha, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is one of the best Ajith Kumar movies. This film follows the life of a police officer who gets suspended after mistakenly letting a criminal escape. However, he meets with a group of people who hatch a notorious heist plan of Rs 500 crore. If you love intense heist movies then do watch Mankatha online.

8. Yennai Arindhaal (2015)

Cast - Ajith Kumar, Anushka Shetty, Trisha Krishnan

Ratings - 7.3/10 on IMDb

Where to watch - Disney+ Hotstar

Ajith Kumar and thriller movies go hand in hand. However, this film will surely make you cry due to its intense storyline. In Yennai Arindhaal, a former police officer struggles with his emotions after losing his wife. Nonetheless, he ensures to take care of her stepdaughter at all costs. However, she gets kidnapped by a miscreant who is involved in illegal organ trafficking. This film worked well in theaters and was helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

9. Dheena (2001)

Cast - Ajith Kumar, Suresh Gopi and more

Ratings - 7.1/10 on IMDb

Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video

Dheena is one of the best movies of Ajith Kumar. The film follows the life of Dheena who works with his gangster brother Adhikesavan. However, their life turns upside down after their sister dies due to a misunderstanding. This movie was directed by A.R. Murugadoss and received critical acclaim due to the actor's performance.

Which one of these Ajith Kumar movies are you going to binge-watch with your family? Let us know in the comments.

