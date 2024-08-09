Relief for Raj Tarun as Telangana HC grants him bail in cheating case filed by his ex-girlfriend Lavanya

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

The last few days have been extremely controversial for Telugu actor Raj Tarun, as his personal life has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. The Tiragabadara Saami actor has landed in a legal soup after his former lover filed an FIR against him.

In the latest update, the Telangana High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Raj Tarun in the cheating case filed by Lavanya on August 9.

Justice Juvvadi Sri Devi stated that the actor has to surrender before the Narsingi station house officer within two weeks, and then he will be released on bail after executing a personal bond for Rs 20,000 with two sureties for like sum each.

Further, according to TOI, Raj has to appear before the SHO every Saturday for 8 weeks or until the filing of the chargesheet.

Earlier, Raj had moved the High Court to seek anticipatory bail in the case against him. As per the Times Now, he sensed a future arrest and hence sought bail in advance. The Orey Bujjiga actor stated that Lavanya has filed a case against another man in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, she was facing a drug abuse case as well, he said.

The controversy began when Raj Tarun’s ex-girlfriend and live-in partner Lavanya filed a cheating case against him at Narsinghi police station. She accused Raj of having an affair with his co-star, Malvi Malhotra.

Besides, Lavanya also accused the actor of making false marriage promises and later deceiving her. Later, Raj also reacted to the allegations and accused Lavanya of blackmailing him. He said that she has been under the addictive influence of substances.

Moreover, Raj Tarun also alleged that she has been dating another person for some time now and that he can prove the same.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

