Royal OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Dinakar Thoogudeepa's Kannada film online

Royal is a Kannada drama film that premiered in theaters on January 24, 2025. Directed by Darshan's brother, Dinakar Thoogudeepa, the movie received mixed responses at the box office. However, after much anticipation, it has now made its digital debut.

When and where to watch Royal

Royal is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Those who wish to enjoy this film from their homes can watch it online on this platform anywhere and anytime.

Official trailer and plot of Royal

The story of Royal revolves around the life of Krishna, a con artist played by Viraat, who tricks tourists in Goa to earn money. Despite his scams, he dreams of living a grand and luxurious life. Sanjana, portrayed by Sanjana Anand, falls for him after a tarot card reader predicts their connection. Initially, she is one of his victims, but fate brings them closer.

Achyuth Kumar plays a businessman, while Raghu Mukherjee appears as the antagonist, constantly scheming against Krishna. Chaya Singh takes on the role of an orphanage worker, a significant character in the story. As Krishna navigates obstacles, his ambitions clash with reality. The film follows his journey, exploring romance, conflicts, and the consequences of his choices.

Cast and crew of Royal

The film Royal is directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa and written by Raghu Niduvalli, who also worked on the screenplay alongside Dinakar. The story is crafted by Raghu Niduvalli, while Jayanna and Bhogendra have produced the film. Sanketh Mysuru handled the cinematography, K. M. Prakash took charge of editing, and Charan Raj composed the music.

The cast features Viraat in the lead role as Krishna, with Sanjana Anand playing Sanjana. Raghu Mukherjee, Chaya Singh as Seetha, and Achyuth Kumar as Sudarshan also play key roles. Supporting actors include Rangayana Raghu, Pramod Shetty, Ravi Bhat, Gopal Deshpande, Abhilash, and Gourav Shetty. Additionally, Master Surya Thoogudeepa is part of the ensemble.