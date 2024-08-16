Shruti Haasan is off from Instagram for THIS reason; drops a comeback message on Twitter

Shruti Haasan, who is known for her exceptional performances in pan-Indian films, her hit songs, and her bold fashion choices stunned everyone as the actress made a comeback on Twitter after a long time. As per a post she made on X, the Salaar actress is unable to operate her Instagram account. Shruti has also urged all her fans to drop suggestions for what can be done to overcome the issue.

Taking to her official Twitter account, Shruti Haasan announced her comeback to the platform and wrote, “Guess who’s back (sic)cause my Instagram crashed on my phone, refuses to open? Any one have any solutions? And don’t say re-install please (Sic) cause that did not work, ok bye lovelies"

Meanwhile, recently, Shruti hit the headlines when she confirmed her breakup with her longtime boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika. As per a report in News18, the couple was dating for a while and even were in a live-in relationship before they parted ways. Shruti and Shantanu also unfollowed each other on Instagram in March, this year.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan has several exciting projects in the pipeline. The actress will be seen in the much-awaited Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Coolie. Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing the screen with legendary actor Rajinikanth. It is pertinent to mention that the project will mark her first collaboration with the Jailer actor.

Last month, she confirmed being part of Coolie by sharing a picture on her Instagram but later deleted it. Shruti will also be seen in Shaneil Deo’s debut directorial film Dacoit with Adivi Sesh.

The action drama is co-produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narangand and is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Dacoit revolves around the tale of two former lovers forced to reunite for a series of robberies that promise to alter the course of their lives. Moreover, the Vedalam actress is also a part of Salaar Part 2. The film is currently in production and is slated for release in April 2025.

