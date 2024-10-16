Singer Vijay Yesudas breaks silence on his divorce from wife Darshana: ‘Mistakes were on...'

Vijay Yesudas has delivered several chartbusters with some of the most memorable compositions and songs ever. While he often rocks headlines for his professional life, his personal side stays away from the radar most of the time. The singer and actor who got married to his wife Darshana back in 2007 divorced this year. And now, in an interview, he opened up about the same.

During a conversation on the YouTube channel I Am with Dhanya Varma, Vijay Yesudas talked about the equation he continues to share with his ex-wife Darshana after their divorce. While he mentioned that their huge step was taken after mutual understanding and was done on good terms, his parents are yet to accept this painful turn of his life on a positive note.

He said, “As far as Darshana and I are concerned, we separated on good terms. However, I do not hope that my parents will understand and accept this. For them, it is a painful situation. As someone in the limelight, I cannot conceal the truth. But I’ve decided not to hurt my parents by saying this.”

Moving on with the conversation, Vijay also spoke about his and Darshana’s children, who are too young at the moment to understand much about their complex decision to separate. The artist revealed that their 15-year-old daughter understands the meaning of divorce between her parents a little better than her brother, who is just 9 years old.

He added that since his son was young, it was pointless to expect that he would understand what went wrong. Nonetheless, the singer emphasized how he felt it was his own mistake at many points, which brought about this stage.

Towards the conclusion of the interview, the Aadujeevitham singer commented how people often tell him not to talk about his broken marriage, so it doesn’t indicate that he was the one who made mistakes to ruin it in the first place.

On the contrary, Vijay clarified that unless a person takes responsibility for something he has done, everything is rendered useless.

For the unversed, before Darshana, Vijay Yesudas dated actress Divya Pillai.

