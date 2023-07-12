Sivakarthikeyan shares family portraits on son Gugan's birthday; Holds his kids and wife close in arms, see PICS

Sivakarthikeyan is one such actor who proves that South stars maintain a simple life that's far away from glitz and glam. He has a beautiful family of four, a lovely wife Aarthi, and two kids. The actor doesn't bring his family into the limelight or social media glare. However, on special occasions, he does share a sneak peek into his family, and it literally all things cute.

On the occasion of Sivakarthikeyan's son Gugan's birthday, he shares a few adorable family photos. The family portraits feature him along with his wife Aarthi, daughter Aaradhana, and son Gugan. The photos are the definition of simplicity and real happiness. The family can be seen with happy smiles and cheer in the photos.

In the photos, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife are seen holding and hugging their babies in arms as they pose together. While the father and kids twinned in white, the mommy wore a brown colored kurta. The kids are spitting an image of the parents. A few commented that they gave birth themselves as they look exactly the same as the couple.

Sivakarthikeyan's latest family photos with wife Aarthi and kids

Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthi have known each other all their lives. They got engaged on 16th May 2011 and in the same year tied the knot on August 27th. The couple became parents to daughter Aaradhana in 2013. In 2021, they welcomed a son named Gugan. The actor has called his wife a pillar of support and said he wouldn't be able to focus entirely on his career without her help.



Professional front

Sivakarthikeyan is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Maaveeran, directed by Madonne Ashwin. Filmmaker Shankar's daughter, Aditi Shankar, is also part of the film. The movie is produced by Arun Viswa under the banner Shanthi Talkies. The film is also set to release in Telugu under the title Mahaveerudu. The music for the film is composed by Bharath Sankar while Philomin Raj handles editing and Vidhu Ayyanna takes care of the cinematography.

He is also all set to make his Bollywood debut. Adivi Sesh, who attended the pre-release event of Maaveeran, revealed that Sivakarthikeyan will make his debut in Hindi cinema soon. He also apologized to Sivakarthikeyan for breaking the news. However, more details are to be awaited.

