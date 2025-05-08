5 best Kannada comedy movies to watch on OTT: Laughing Buddha, Upadhyaksha, Bachelor Party and more

Kannada comedies have carved a special place in the hearts of viewers over the years. They offer the perfect dose of entertainment, packed with some of the best comical moments that leave audiences in splits.

So, read on to discover the 5 best Kannada comedy movies you can enjoy from the comfort of your home via OTT streaming.

5 best Kannada comedy movies to watch on OTT

Laughing Buddha

Cast: Pramod Shetty, Teju Belawadi, Sundar Raj, Diganth, SK Umesh

Pramod Shetty, Teju Belawadi, Sundar Raj, Diganth, SK Umesh Release date: August 30, 2024

August 30, 2024 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Laughing Buddha revolves around the life of a small-town police inspector known for his gluttonous appetite and weight issues. His love for food outweighs everything else—until a surprise inspection by higher authorities puts him under scrutiny. In a bid to secure a promotion, he reluctantly takes on a minor case for investigation.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

Cast: Prajwal BP, Manjunath Nayaka, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa Shyam

Prajwal BP, Manjunath Nayaka, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa Shyam Release date: July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 Streaming on: Zee5, Aha

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare follows the lives of a clever group of students living in the same hostel. Chaos ensues when their warden unexpectedly dies by suicide, leaving the students terrified that they’ll be held responsible. What follows is a frantic and hilarious attempt to frame the incident as an accident.

Upadhyaksha

Cast: Chikkanna, Malaika Vasupal, P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Veena Sundar

Chikkanna, Malaika Vasupal, P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Veena Sundar Release date: January 26, 2024

January 26, 2024 Streaming on: Sun NXT

Upadhyaksha is about a villager named Narayana who is a member of a committee but refuses to become its president due to his undying affection for the current one. On the other hand, he remains in constant conflict with the head of the village. Things take an interesting turn when Narayana falls in love with the youngest daughter of the village head and is ready to do anything for her sake.

Achaar & Co

Cast: Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, Harshik Koushik, Anirudh Acharya

Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, Harshik Koushik, Anirudh Acharya Release date: July 28, 2023

July 28, 2023 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Achaar & Co takes viewers into Suma Achar’s household in the 1960s. After the passing of her father, the family is faced with a difficult ordeal. The film follows how Suma navigates through the chaos, tackling struggles, challenges, and comical situations, ultimately taking charge of her own life.

Bachelor Party

Cast: Diganth Manchale, Yogesh, Achyuth Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, Pawan Kumar

Diganth Manchale, Yogesh, Achyuth Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, Pawan Kumar Release date: January 26, 2024

January 26, 2024 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Bachelor Party narrates the story of Santosh, who feels stuck and dissatisfied in his married life. Seeking an escape from his wife, he attends a bachelor party alone, where he unexpectedly reunites with an old school friend. What follows is a unique journey the two embark on together.

