5 best Kannada comedy movies to watch on OTT: Laughing Buddha, Upadhyaksha, Bachelor Party and more
Looking for some rib-tickling Kannada comedies to watch on OTT? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!
Kannada comedies have carved a special place in the hearts of viewers over the years. They offer the perfect dose of entertainment, packed with some of the best comical moments that leave audiences in splits.
So, read on to discover the 5 best Kannada comedy movies you can enjoy from the comfort of your home via OTT streaming.
5 best Kannada comedy movies to watch on OTT
Laughing Buddha
- Cast: Pramod Shetty, Teju Belawadi, Sundar Raj, Diganth, SK Umesh
- Release date: August 30, 2024
- Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Laughing Buddha revolves around the life of a small-town police inspector known for his gluttonous appetite and weight issues. His love for food outweighs everything else—until a surprise inspection by higher authorities puts him under scrutiny. In a bid to secure a promotion, he reluctantly takes on a minor case for investigation.
Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare
- Cast: Prajwal BP, Manjunath Nayaka, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa Shyam
- Release date: July 21, 2023
- Streaming on: Zee5, Aha
Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare follows the lives of a clever group of students living in the same hostel. Chaos ensues when their warden unexpectedly dies by suicide, leaving the students terrified that they’ll be held responsible. What follows is a frantic and hilarious attempt to frame the incident as an accident.
Upadhyaksha
- Cast: Chikkanna, Malaika Vasupal, P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Veena Sundar
- Release date: January 26, 2024
- Streaming on: Sun NXT
Upadhyaksha is about a villager named Narayana who is a member of a committee but refuses to become its president due to his undying affection for the current one. On the other hand, he remains in constant conflict with the head of the village. Things take an interesting turn when Narayana falls in love with the youngest daughter of the village head and is ready to do anything for her sake.
Achaar & Co
- Cast: Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, Harshik Koushik, Anirudh Acharya
- Release date: July 28, 2023
- Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Achaar & Co takes viewers into Suma Achar’s household in the 1960s. After the passing of her father, the family is faced with a difficult ordeal. The film follows how Suma navigates through the chaos, tackling struggles, challenges, and comical situations, ultimately taking charge of her own life.
Bachelor Party
- Cast: Diganth Manchale, Yogesh, Achyuth Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, Pawan Kumar
- Release date: January 26, 2024
- Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Bachelor Party narrates the story of Santosh, who feels stuck and dissatisfied in his married life. Seeking an escape from his wife, he attends a bachelor party alone, where he unexpectedly reunites with an old school friend. What follows is a unique journey the two embark on together.
ALSO READ: Why Sai Pallavi rejected Thalapathy Vijay’s Rs 623 crore-grossing Tamil action thriller Leo?